Corpus Christi's Municipal Court bench trials, which are trials by a judge only, and walk-in trials will resume in person on Monday at the American Bank Center.

The court has been staggering its return to in-person trials since October.

In-person high-volume pre-trials also will resume on Dec. 13, at Municipal Court.Additional jury trials will be held at the American Bank Center from Dec. 13-17.

In-person jury trials will be held on a regular basis at municipal court beginning in January.