Mums highschool tradition continues to blossom in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of the year again—-it's homecoming season, which means parents are getting their children's mums ready for game day.

Homecoming mums are traditionally known to have been first seen in Texas in 1930.

But the trend actually started in Missouri. It started with a simple flower and has blossomed into an extravagant accessary.

"Some schools start in elementary, so very simple small baby flower maybe the fifty cent size, there are hair mums too so that's a thing but in middle school, it begins with the parents to the girls or to the boys and then in high school, it's kind of like they start to exchange with one another," Ruby Adame, the homecoming manager at Superstar Crafts & Homecoming said.

Adame usually starts preparing for homecoming around may. Just so that all of the mums accessories are ready for each customer to come in and make it easier.

She has been specializing in mums for about eight years now. she said she has seen the tradition evolve a lot over the years.

"Now you find them to where they have braids, they have loops, they have names they have cricut cut outs, everything is so customized the bears are dressed now they even have eyelashes, bows, tiaras like it has evolved drastically for sure," she added.

Adame said each year the mums get bigger and bigger which means they get more and more expensive.

But they try to help out families stay in budget. They offer a rewards program and everytime the customer goes in to buy something they are saving up for their next big purchase.

"We just like to be able for every student or every child to be able to actually have something, so it does go on to where we like to keep everything balanced in the store." she said.

Although the tradition of homecoming mums didn't start in Texas, the Lone Star state put it's spin on it — made these mums massive and staying true to the saying 'everything is bigger in Texas.'