Motion filed to remove judge in Amber Prince case

Last month, former London Independent School District teacher Amber Prince pled guilty to 10 counts of an improper relationship between educator and student.

Now, Prince is is asking that the judge who presided over her case — Inna Klein — be removed from it.

It is unclear as to why Prince's attorneys filed the motion, since it has has been sealed.

Judge Rogelio Valdez will be brought in from the Rio Grande Valley in order to determine whether Klein will be removed from the case.

The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 31.

The plea deal Prince accepted requires her to serve 12 days in jail once a year, for five years, around the date her crime was committed.

She also will be required to serve 120 hours of community service, and to surrender her educator certificates and licenses.