Mother warns others about mysterious white stamp on her car

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A mother from Orange Grove said she found a white stamp on her window and went looking for answers to how it got there.

“There was a white dot perfectly…” Amanda Campbell said.

Campbell said on May 17, she noticed a white dot stamped onto her car window.

“And I had seen on Facebook posting and sharing to warn others about the white dot. So, when I had seen it, I took a picture of it and shared it with everybody so they knew,” Campbell said.

When she shared the photo, one person commented, “It’s a method of tracking people who look vulnerable for trafficking.”

“Aside from the post letting girls know, there is one other person I had heard about. They were in Mathis area when they had noticed it,” Campbell said.

But I spoke to Sharon Ray, she’s the Educational Coordinator for New Life Refuge Ministriesin Corpus Christi. The organization works to reduce human trafficking.

Ray said she did some research about the white stamps and found they are not markers for human trafficking, but she says if you see one on your car, you should still report it.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be an organized crime. It could just be an individual who thought about doing something. Be aware of it,” Ray said.

Campbell said she didn’t inform the police about the stamp because she believes it was placed on her car days before she found it.

“I just want women to be vigilante of their area, and keep an eye on their car and make sure you don’t have any marks because you never know what it is actually from,” Campbell said.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, just over 3500 reports were made to the Texas Hotline in 2021.

Experts said some indicators of human trafficking include a person being disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, sudden or dramatic change in behavior or showing signs of being abused or controlled.

Ray said it’s always good to report something that seems suspicious or different, like this white stamp, to the police or to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

“Say hey, someone said this might be sex trafficking. I don’t know. I want somebody else to know so you guys can investigate it. It’s better to have reported it and be wrong than to not have reported it and to have been right, and somebody’s life could be in extreme danger.” Ray said.

If you believe you may have information about trafficking, call the Texas Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888:

