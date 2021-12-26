Mother Teresa Shelter Christmas dinner gives family to those who need one

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A holiday tradition and miracle are wrapped up in one at the Mother Teresa Shelter. A place where anyone can find family on the Christmas holiday.

“We’re all here for the same reason," Barbara Little said, a volunteer at the shelter. "You know we all want to help and the camaraderie and so it’s wonderful.”

For those that need a place to go, the Mother Teresa Shelter opens their doors for a nice Christmas mass and meal on Saturday.

“Most of us are so blessed to have families," said Little. "You know, whether they’re here or out of town and we have friends and family and a lot of these folks may not. So, we’re they’re family."

“These people, they don’t know where they want to go to celebrate the Christmas," Sister Rency Moonjely said, operating supervisor at the shelter. "That’s the reason we open for them here. To eat their Christmas you know?”

Every year the food is donated and prepared by volunteers. Veterans like Little, who volunteers weekly for over 10 years now, are why this event is possible.

"It’s amazing. We get the food donated by volunteers," Little said. "We have mass at 10 o' clock…and we have musicians in our activity center. And then people will come in and we start serving the brisket, and potato salad, and pinto beans and green beans."

And you can’t forget the cake.

“Every year we record 300 people come to eat," Moonjely said. "I believe this year also maybe that many people coming that we’ll be ready for the 300 people meal here...

We do it every year, yeah. We never stop it. Still we continue."

Little said the shelter gives out 500 meals a week. So, they’re always looking donations whether it’s monetary of paper products.

