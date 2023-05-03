Mosquito spraying schedule set for the city of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for an increase in the mosquito population after recent heavy rainfall.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and Vector Control have already begun spraying for mosquitoes throughout the city. The spraying route schedule is tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and wind speeds, according to city officials.

Take a look at the spraying schedule below:



Monday, May 1, Routes 1, 2, 3, - Calallen

Tuesday, May 2, Routes 4, 5 – Northwest

Wednesday, May 3, Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff

Thursday, May 4, Routes 30, 31, 32 – Padre Island

Friday, May 5, Routes 9, 11 – North Beach

Remember the 5 D’s of Defense:



DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME, and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime, and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Do not forget your pets:

Dogs should spend limited time outdoors since they are susceptible to heartworms caused by mosquitoes.

"Please only use veterinarian-approved insect repellents on your furry friends. Please call 311 if you wish to report abandoned property, high grass, or standing water," said city officials.

For more information on the city's Vector Control, visit their webpage here.