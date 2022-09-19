Mosquito spraying schedule: September 19 - September 23

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and Vector Control will begin spraying in the following areas of the city:

Monday, September 19, Routes 4, 5, 6 - Northwest

Tuesday, September 20, Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff

Wednesday, September 21, Routes 1, 2, 3, - Calallen

Thursday, September 22, Routes 20, 21, 22 - Southside

Friday, September 23, Routes 23, 25, 26, - Southside

The spraying route schedule is tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and wind speeds.

KRIS 6 News

Vector Control reminds the public to keep themselves safe and help them by taking care of their property. Remember the 5 Ds of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Don’t forget your pets! Dogs need limited time outdoors since they are susceptible to heartworms caused by mosquitoes. Please only use veterinarian-approved insect repellents on your furry friends.

The City of Corpus Christi says to call 311 if you wish to report abandoned property, high grass, or standing water.

