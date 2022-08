Mosquitoes are back after the weekend’s downpours.

The city of Corpus Christi has released its mosquito-spraying schedule for this week.

Wednesday, crews will hit the Padre Island routes -- 30, 31 and 32 – and Thursday, Flour Bluff routes 27, 28, and 29 will be sprayed.

Friday, Calallen routes 1, 2, and 3.