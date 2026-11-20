CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 120 Zavala Elementary students started their Friday morning with a warm welcome and the chance to pick out a brand-new pair of shoes through “Zapatos for Zavala.”

Students arrived at Shoe Carnival excited to walk the aisles, try on shoes and find the perfect pair just in time for the holiday season.

For fourth grader Oliver Gomez, one detail made his new shoes especially exciting.

“I feel really good that I have new shoes and that they have lights,” Gomez said.

The event is organized by the West Side Business Association, which adopted Zavala Elementary as one of the schools it works to support. The organization has held the program for four years.

CITGO is this year’s presenting sponsor.

Alex Garcia, vice president of the West Side Business Association, said the event is about more than giving children something new to wear. For some students, having a properly fitting pair of shoes can make a significant difference in their daily lives.

“You don't realize how important just a pair of shoes and what a difference it makes in a child's life, because it really does,” Garcia said. “Sometimes they go without the entire year, or sometimes they're so torn up that they can't do anything any better.”

Garcia said the goal is to make sure students have what they need to come to school healthy, comfortable and ready to focus academically.

Volunteers also helped students find and try on their shoes, including CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

Warnke described the event as his “kickoff for the Christmas season,” adding that there was a lot of positive energy surrounding the students and volunteers.

For volunteer Karen Santos, seeing the children's reactions was one of the most meaningful parts of the morning.

“Seeing their faces, how happy they are with just a pair of shoes. It's a feeling that I don't know how to explain,” Santos said.

The students also expressed their gratitude.

Fourth grader Lester Coral said he was thankful to the school for giving students the opportunity to receive new shoes and thanked his mother for allowing him to participate.

For the organizers and volunteers behind “Zapatos for Zavala,” the morning provided a chance to meet a basic need while giving students something to smile about as the holiday season approaches.

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