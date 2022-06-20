More children now eligible for Covid 19 vaccinations

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the final go-ahead for children as young as 6 months to get vaccinated against Covid 19.

That's after a CDC advisory committee unanimously approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The vaccines approved are Pfizer-Biontech's 3-dose regimen for children 6 months to 4 years and Moderna's 2-dose regiment for kids 6 months to 5 years old.

Despite the greenlight from the CDC, some parents are still undecided.

Jerry Marquez has three children under 5 years of age, but when we asked him if he would have them vaccinated he said, "Probably not...I'm not sure."

Elhan Azali, another local parent, told us she still needs a bit more information.

She says, "I mean, I would have to look into a little bit more but maybe it's something to consider..."

For Amanda Botello it's a definite "Yes", "Cause there's so many things going around right now so it's just another thing that would help me and feel like they're protected just a little bit more."

The CDC's approval of these two vaccines will affect some 20,000,000 children across the U.S.

