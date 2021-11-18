Watch
More affordable housing for the Coastal Bend

Projects completed in Robstown and Refugio
Fernando Flores
Posted at 3:29 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:31:18-05

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The hurricane Harvey recovery continues.

The lack of affordable housing that was made worse by Harvey was the focus of a project by the Texas General Land office.

Part of that project wrapped up Thursday morning in Refugio and Robstown.

Ribbon cuttings in both those communities marked the official completion of work at the Sierra Royale apartments in Robstown and the Refugio Elderly apartments.

Both of those housing facilities were repaired and remodeled by the GLO. The work was funded by a nearly $7,000,000 grant from the GLO's Disaster Recovery Assistance Program.

Robstown mayor Gilbert Gomez said, "we need affordable housing in Robstown so this is great that they're able to remodel this place and make it back to the way it used to be. It looks brand new now and our citizens can be proud to live here."

The Robstown project will make 76 affordable units available. The Refugio project will make 36 units available for seniors in that community.

