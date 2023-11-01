Moody student aiming to fly high in the drone industry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moody High School has a high-flying program - and student - that has gotten a lot of attention.

Elizabeth Herd is a senior at Foy H. Moody High School and is a student in the CITGO Innovation Academy as well as drone robotics and varied AP courses.

She started training in September of 2022 to become a drone pilot and received her FAA-certified license in April of 2023. She is passionate about drones and is aiming to expand her reputation and creativity after high school.

Moody Drones

With her desire to build credibility, she has been volunteering for Moody Drones across Corpus Christi and putting herself out there. All that she currently does is strengthen her abilities with drones for when she attends TAMUCC next summer.

She said she wants to join their Geographical Information Science program and continue to help her community out.

"The fact that they were able to give this to me and give me a chance to figure out what I want to be when I grow up is awesome," she said.

She is currently working on getting clients who need services such as photography, videography, or other requests.

Herd said that this opportunity has literally expanded her horizon by offering her a chance to explore beyond the city limits of Corpus Christi.

"I find myself shocked, because never in my life did I think I would want to become a pilot," Herd said. "For most of my life I didn't know what I wanted to be, and as someone in high school who is on their way to college and starting a career you kind of have to know what you want to do."

Class instructor Charifie Calpo said the program allows students a chance to experience what a career as a drone operator could be like and the financial opportunities out there for those with experience.

Calpo said the only requirement to take the class is to be 16 years old and have an ID.

"If they wanted to get into an industry of videography, photography, surveillance those kinds of things it's just such a huge opportunity for them to like to be out there and see themselves flying the drones and exploring more opportunities for them," Calpo said.

The program is aimed to allow the student to learn and experience the requirements to operate a drone as a commercial pilot or as a way to earn money offering drone services.

"Eventually down the line you wanted to become a drone pilot you would have to pay out of pocket, and it is not cheap at all and it would cost you hundreds of dollars to take and the fact that you can take it completely for free here is a great opportunity," Herd said.

Moody Drones

Moody and Miller are the only high schools in the district that offers this program.

Herd plans to use her skills to be ahead of the game once she graduates.

Calpo said she is very proud of how much Herd has grown. She currently volunteers at middle schools and plays a huge roll in influencing the new generation.

For those interested in her services, contact her at hercleg131@ccisd.us or Calpocharife.calpo@ccisd.us.