Monopoly to make Corpus Christi Edition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a beloved board game that multiple generations have enjoyed. Now the makers of Monopoly are trading in Boardwalk for the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

The company Top Trumps announced Wednesday that a Corpus Christi Edition of the game is in production. The best part is you can take part in helping design the game. From now until March 9, the company is taking suggestions on what Corpus Christi landmarks should be added to the game.

You can send your suggestion by email to corpuschristi@toptrumps.com

No word on when the game will be officially released.