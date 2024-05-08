Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Moms get in free this weekend at South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center

Mother's Day South Texas Botanical Gardens
STXBG/KRIS 6
Mother's Day South Texas Botanical Gardens
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 14:30:48-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center offers free admission this weekend for all mothers. All you have to do to enter for free is say, "Show me the flowers," while at check-in.

Families can experience flora, fauna, and fun with Mom on Mother’s Day Free Weekend from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12.

All moms get in free, but the rest of her entourage pays general admission, which is $9 for adults and $7 for senior citizens, college students, and active military. Admission for kids ages 3 to 12 is $5.

All exhibits will be open, including the Kid's Play area. Experience the ‘Rep-Tales’ at 10:30 a.m. and parrots in the Reptile Room.

For more information, visit the South Texas Botanical Garden's website here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Buc Days Section