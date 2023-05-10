Moms get in free at South Texas Botanical Gardens on Mother's Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is offering free admission this weekend for all mothers. All you have to do to enter for free is say, "Moms love flowers," while at check-in.

Families can experience flora, fauna, and fun with Mom on Mother’s Day Free Weekend from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.

All moms get in free, but the rest of her entourage pays general admission, which is $9 for adults; $7 for senior citizens, college students, and active military. Admission for kids ages 3 to 12 is $5.

All exhibits will be open, including the Kid's Play area. Experience the ‘Rep-Tales’ at 10:30 a.m. and parrots in the Reptile Room.

Seventy amazing Artisan Birdhouses will also be on display from the "Art is for the Birds" Birdhouse Contest.

For more information, visit the South Texas Botanical Garden's website here.

