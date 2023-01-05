Molina brothers indicted in 2019 murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Murder cases that a grand jury declined to indict in 2019, have now been indicted and the two men accused are in jail.

Brothers Issac and David Molina are accused in the 2019 death of Jasmine Lynn Ozuna.

On Aug. 15, 2019, Ozuna was struck by a bullet as she drove down Misty Drive near Moody High School.

According to the November 2022 indictment, shots were fired at the vehicle occupied by Ozuna 12 times.

David Molina was booked into Nueces County Jail on Tuesday on a $750,000 bond and Issac Molina has been in custody since April for the alleged murder of Michael Cardenas. His total bond amount is $1.75 million.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.