Modern Pharmacy in Robstown continues serving customers for nearly five decades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What looks like a regular pharmacy actually means so much more for many in the Robstown community.

Modern Pharmacy, located at 305 W. Ave. A in Robstown, has been serving the Robstown community for nearly five decades.

Kathleen Ramon, a regular at Modern Pharmacy in Robstown, said the pharmacy is unique which is why she been coming for over 20 years.

"It is just a hometown feel, you know you feel like you are part of the family, extended family, they are very reliable, trustworthy, and it is just good feedback to support local," Ramon said.

KRIS 6 News spoke to several Modern Pharmacy customers, who said there is no other place they would rather go in town to pick up their prescriptions.

Cory Trevino, the son of the owner CR Trevino, mainly runs the whole store. He said his dad’s main goal was to give back to the community.

"He has been serving the community for that long, his main goal was to help the community, and it still is to this day and he has been doing a pretty good job of that," Trevino said.

trevino said their main mission is not to be business based and he explained the difference with their pharmacy compared to other bigger chain ones.

"It is more hands on, we know the customers, we know their names we see their kids grow up, so we know who they are it is not just a number," Trevino said.

Trevino said they strive to keep everybody in their community healthy and knowing most of their customers makes this easier because they know their health conditions.

"You learn a lot by being in the town with them, so you know who they are, you know their habits, so you tell them well if you want to try to lower your A1C you would have to eat out less," Trevino said.

Trevino said they are happy they were able to build such a great relationship with their customers for so many years.

"My dad knew what he was doing, and he has done a great job with it, so he is pretty much just helping the customers, 24/7 like he intended to do and that alone has built enough trust for the community," Trevino said.

