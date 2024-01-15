MLK Commemorative March canceled due to inclement weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The 38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative March has been canceled due to icy conditions.

Corpus Christi Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. announced the cancellation just before 9 a.m. Monday morning.

"Because of today's inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution for our community, we are canceling today's MLK Commemorative March," stated Delta Sigma Theta in a social media post.

The 2024 Commemorative March was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 12 p.m. at the Nueces County Courthouse. The organization says its community partner YWCA Corpus Christi is also canceling the Racial Justice Forum that was scheduled for Jan. 15 as well.

Freezing rain and drizzle will remain possible through early this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a northerly wind with wind chills maxing out in the mid-20s to near 30 this afternoon.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. this afternoon. A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon today and a wind chill advisory remains in effect from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. this evening.

