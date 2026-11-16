Mission of Mercy provides free health care to uninsured Coastal Bend residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For residents struggling to afford health care, Mission of Mercy is working to fill the gap by providing free medical services to people who are uninsured or underinsured in the Coastal Bend.

The Corpus Christi clinic offers medical, dental and vision services at no cost. Executive Director Dante Gonzalez said the organization primarily focuses on people without insurance, but those who are underinsured and cannot afford a doctor's visit are also encouraged to contact the clinic to determine whether it can help.

“We are volunteer-driven,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of our providers are volunteer. They offer their hours and they offer their expertise and their medical degrees to be able to provide services to our community, specifically people that don't have insurance or that are underinsured.”

Mission of Mercy has served the Corpus Christi area for 19 years. Gonzalez said the organization began with a mobile unit that traveled to different parts of the city and communities outside Nueces County.

It now operates from a permanent location at 2421 Ayers Street, across from Del Mar College.

The organization continues to depend on volunteers, including medical professionals as well as people with experience in nursing, administration and information technology.

Mission of Mercy is also taking its services to Taft. The organization will hold a mobile clinic at the Taft Housing Authority, 223 Avenue C, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will include blood pressure checks, blood work and additional health information.

Those interested in making an appointment or learning more about Mission of Mercy can call 361-883-5500.

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