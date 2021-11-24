Mission 911 Provides free Thanksgiving meals Monday

Holiday generosity was on display Monday, as folks over at Mission 911 — which is a homeless shelter — were handing out free Thanksgiving meals.

"I believe the menu is turkey, some ham, carrot cake, green beans, mashed potatoes," said Mission 911 founder and CEO Tony Reyes. "Anything that you would have on your plate on Thanksgiving day. We just want to be family for those that don't have a family."

NuStar energy helped provide the funds to make this event possible, and the food was catered by Nolan's Restaurant.

This is the 16th year Mission 911 has provided these meals.