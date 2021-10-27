Missing Floresville man found in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John Ploug had been considered missing since October 5 out of Floresville in Wilson County near San Antonio, his family believed he was on his way to see family in the Kingsville area.

Don Wehann, Ploug's first cousin said that Ploug had been living with him for the past three years and he and his family were elated to find out he was safe and sound.

" I was ecstatic, we were overjoyed, i guess that is one way to put it." He said.

At the Moment Ploug has been found with another relative but Wehann wants him back home where belongs.

"At this point we have lot's of friends and family, that are ecstatic John has been found, they want him brought home to our home."

According to Corpus Christi Police, he was found on Leopard and Violet, they contacted the Wilson County Sheriff's Office who then contacted the Wehann family .

They are hoping to have their loved one home soon.