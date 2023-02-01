Missing Bollard Buddies have been returned

Earlier this week, several Bollard Buddies, a local unique twist decorating the wooden bollards lining Port Aransas Beach, were taken.

From Horace Caldwell Pier to the Jetties, more than 360 "Bollard Buddies" covered in yarn are set up along Port Aransas Beach. Some are decorated with colorful stripes while others have been turned into characters like singers Dolly Parton and Cher.

Diana Vondra, coordinator of Bollard Buddies, asked anyone who found themselves in possession of the missing buddies to kindly return them to the city’s art center.

The next day, the fourteen missing Bollard Buddies were reunited with the rest of the group, unharmed and clean.

Vondra expressed how she felt about everything that happened in the last week.

“Tragic, terrible, absolutely wonderful, awesome. It’s been a rollercoaster and everything ended with a happy story. So yeah, it’s good,” Vondra said.

A small group of volunteers, including visitors from Canada, gathered to put the Bollard Buddies back in place. These artistic delights will stay up for another month and are expected to be taken down the week of spring break. Volunteers will wash, repair and store them away until next winter.

For those interested in what the group has to offer, you can visit Yarn bombing & Bollard Buddies in Port A on Facebook.

“I welcome them. We love having people join us so that is wonderful and I encourage them," Vondra said. "The circumference is 20 inches and the length of a Bollard Buddy can be anywhere from 12 to 20 inches. So have at it and have fun.”