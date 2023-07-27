Miracle Treat Day is July 27; contributions go to local kids at Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — With all of this hot weather, you should head over to Dairy Queen to support Miracle Treat Day.

On Thursday, July 27, for every blizzard that Dairy Queen sells, a dollar will be given back to Children’s Miracle Network.

"Buy a blizzard treat any size, and the profits will go back to supporting Driscoll, which is a local CMN hospital," said Whitney Hendley with Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Dairy Queen locations participating in Miracle Treat Day are listed below:

