Miracle Treat Day is July 27; contributions go to local kids at Driscoll Children's Hospital

Posted at 8:43 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 09:46:59-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — With all of this hot weather, you should head over to Dairy Queen to support Miracle Treat Day.

On Thursday, July 27, for every blizzard that Dairy Queen sells, a dollar will be given back to Children’s Miracle Network.

"Buy a blizzard treat any size, and the profits will go back to supporting Driscoll, which is a local CMN hospital," said Whitney Hendley with Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Dairy Queen locations participating in Miracle Treat Day are listed below:

  • 6169 SARATOGA BLVD
    Corpus Christi, TX 78414-2470
    Today's Store Hours: 10:00 AM-11:00 PM
    Drive-Thru: 10:00 AM-11:00 PM
  • 5919 MCARDLE RD
    Corpus Christi, TX 78412-3412
    Today's Store Hours: 10:00 AM-11:00 PM
  • 5002 GREENWOOD DR
    Corpus Christi, TX 78416-1328
    Today's Store Hours: 10:00 AM-11:00 PM
    Drive-Thru: 10:00 AM-11:00 PM
  • LEOPARD SQUARE
    Corpus Christi, TX 78410-2625
    Today's Store Hours: 10:30 AM-11:00 PM
  • 1112 PARK AVE
    Odem, TX 78370
    Today's Store Hours: 10:00 AM-10:00 PM
    Drive-Thru: 10:00 AM-10:00 PM
  • 535 W CLEVELAND BLVD
    Aransas Pass, TX 78336-3635
    Today's Store Hours: 10:00 AM-10:00 PM
    Drive-Thru: 10:00 AM-10:00 PM
