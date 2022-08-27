Miller Bucs top Rockport-Fulton, 35-14

In the first Game of the Week of the 2022 season, the Miller Buccaneers traveled to Rockport to face the Rockport-Fulton Pirates.

Two years ago, the two teams faced off in a back-and-forth game that ended in a 44-41 Pirates victory.

This year, the Bucs got revenge. Jaedyn Brown connected with Lonnie Adkism for a 10-yard touchdown pass on the game's opening drive, and the Bucs would not relinquish the lead.

Brown threw for four touchdowns, including three to Adkism, his other score through the air went to Damare Lister.

The Bucs won the game 35-14 and were the first team awarded the Thomas J. Henry Game of the Week trophy for the season.