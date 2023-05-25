Memorial Day 2023 schedules for the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 29, and many of the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County offices will be closed.

Take a look at the 2023 Memorial Day Weekend schedule below:

Solid Waste Operations :



Garbage and recycling will be collected on Memorial Day

Heavy brush and bulky items will not be collected on Memorial Day

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be open during regular hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Memorial Day

The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open during regular hours, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Memorial Day

Animal Care Services :



Open Saturday, May 27, with normal operations from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, May 28

Closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities :

Tennis Centers:



H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:



Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours

Public Pools:

Open for “Splash Memorial Weekend,” Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29, to celebrate Memorial Day and kick off summer!

Public Pools Hours of operation vary by location:

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday, May 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Lap Swim Only)

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Splash Pads:



Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:



Walking trails and playgrounds are open daily, from dawn to dusk

Holiday and weekend schedule for Learning Center: Closed Memorial Day

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After-Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed

Nueces County facilities:

Keach Family Library

1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. Robstown, TX 78380



1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. Robstown, TX 78380 Bishop County Library

115 S Ash Bishop, TX 78343



115 S Ash Bishop, TX 78343 County Law Library

Nueces County Courthouse 901 Leopard St. Floor: 6 Room: 601 Corpus Christi, TX 78401



Nueces County Courthouse 901 Leopard St. Floor: 6 Room: 601 Corpus Christi, TX 78401 Community Centers :

Closed



Closed Animal Control

4540 FM 892 Robstown, TX 78380

Nueces County Facilities Remaining Open Include:

