Memorial Day 2023 schedules for the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County

Posted at 10:50 AM, May 25, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 29, and many of the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County offices will be closed.

Take a look at the 2023 Memorial Day Weekend schedule below:

Solid Waste Operations:

  • Garbage and recycling will be collected on Memorial Day
  • Heavy brush and bulky items will not be collected on Memorial Day
  • The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be open during regular hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Memorial Day
  • The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open during regular hours, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Memorial Day

Animal Care Services:

  • Open Saturday, May 27, with normal operations from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, May 28   
  • Closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities:

Tennis Centers:

  • H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed
  • Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:

  • Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours
  • Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours

Public Pools:

Open for “Splash Memorial Weekend,” Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29, to celebrate Memorial Day and kick off summer!

Public Pools Hours of operation vary by location:

  • Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday, May 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Lap Swim Only)
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Splash Pads:

  • Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

  • Walking trails and playgrounds are open daily, from dawn to dusk
  • Holiday and weekend schedule for Learning Center: Closed Memorial Day

Senior Centers:            Closed
Recreation Centers:    Closed

After-Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums:               Closed

Nueces County facilities:

Nueces County Facilities Remaining Open Include:

  • Nueces County Coastal Parks
  • Horace Caldwell Pier
  • Padre Balli Park
  • Briscoe King Pavilion
  • Packery Channel Park
  • Nueces County Inland Parks  
  • Hazel Bazemore Park
  • John J. Sablatura Park
