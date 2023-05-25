Memorial Day 2023 schedules for the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 29, and many of the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County offices will be closed.
Take a look at the 2023 Memorial Day Weekend schedule below:
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage and recycling will be collected on Memorial Day
- Heavy brush and bulky items will not be collected on Memorial Day
- The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be open during regular hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Memorial Day
- The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open during regular hours, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Memorial Day
Animal Care Services:
- Open Saturday, May 27, with normal operations from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, May 28
- Closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day
Parks and Recreation Department Facilities:
Tennis Centers:
- H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed
- Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours
Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours
- Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours
Public Pools:
Open for “Splash Memorial Weekend,” Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29, to celebrate Memorial Day and kick off summer!
Public Pools Hours of operation vary by location:
- Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday, May 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Lap Swim Only)
- Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Splash Pads:
- Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking trails and playgrounds are open daily, from dawn to dusk
- Holiday and weekend schedule for Learning Center: Closed Memorial Day
Senior Centers: Closed
Recreation Centers: Closed
After-Hour Kid Power: Closed
Gymnasiums: Closed
Nueces County facilities:
- Keach Family Library
1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. Robstown, TX 78380
- Bishop County Library
115 S Ash Bishop, TX 78343
- County Law Library
Nueces County Courthouse 901 Leopard St. Floor: 6 Room: 601 Corpus Christi, TX 78401
- Community Centers:
Closed
- Animal Control
4540 FM 892 Robstown, TX 78380
Nueces County Facilities Remaining Open Include:
- Nueces County Coastal Parks
- Horace Caldwell Pier
- Padre Balli Park
- Briscoe King Pavilion
- Packery Channel Park
- Nueces County Inland Parks
- Hazel Bazemore Park
- John J. Sablatura Park