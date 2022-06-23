CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CDC approved COVID-19 vaccinations for infants and toddlers ages 6 months old to 5 years old on Saturday.

At Driscoll Children’s Hospital, 160 children of different age groups have been taking part in the clinical trials that helped inform that decision. The trials are still underway.

The Barrett-Robinson family's 3-year-old toddler participated in the trial.

A mother to two children under 10 years old, Beth Robinson said she was worried her kids would get the novel coronavirus and give it to someone who was more vulnerable. Her husband, Dawson Barrett, agreed.

“It isn’t harmless for children to get COVID," he said. "Any extra protection we can get is wonderful.”

The Barrett-Robinson family said the health and safety of its two kids was a major concern.

Now, though, they have one less thing to worry about. Their oldest child, 7-year-old Genora Barrett-Robinson, got her booster shot a couple of weeks ago.

“It didn’t hurt at all if I was standing very still,” Genora said.

With Genora being vaccinated, her parents also wanted to make sure her little brother, 3-year-old Henry Barrett-Robinson, was protected.

After hearing about Driscoll’s clinical trial, the Barrett-Robinsons decided to enroll Henry.

By the fall of 2021, Henry had received two doses. A third was given to him in February.

Those taking part were either given the vaccine or a placebo.

“We found out in mid-May that he had actually gotten the vaccine,” said Robinson.

She said Henry didn’t experience any issues. Now, for the next two years — as part of the study — the Barrett-Robinsons will have to report any new symptoms or issues each week.

“As soon as I put down that he has a symptom, I get a call from the clinic within an hour,” Robinson said.

For children 5 and under, Pfizer’s vaccine is one-tenth of the adult dose, and will be administered as a three-dose series three weeks apart. Children ages 6 months-5 years must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination.

Moderna's vaccine for children younger than 5 is a quarter of the adult dose, and will be administered as a two-dose series four weeks apart. Children ages 6 months-5 years must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Moderna vaccination.

A complete list of vaccination clinics can be found online at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus