Mayoral candidates answer important questions in KRIS 6 News forum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents will have an opportunity to vote for the next Mayor of the Sparkling City by the Sea.

Six candidates are currently on the ballot: Micheal Hunter, Joshua Fraedrick, Paulette Guajardo, John Calkusic, Anthem Powers and Isabel Araiza.

Four of those candidates agreed to be part of the KRIS 6 Mayoral Forum, moderated by Evening Anchor Clara Benitez-Cortez and 1440 KEYS Morning Show host Bob Jones. The candidates participating are Paulette Guajardo, Micheal Hunter, Joshua Fraedrick and Isabel Araiza.

The forum will be live Wednesday night on KRIS6, KRISTV.com, KRIS6 YouTube page and on 1440 KEYS radio.

Each candidate will get 1 minute of an opening statement and closing statement. Eight questions will be asked during the hour-long broadcast, ranging from a variety of topics important to the residents of Corpus Christi.

Each candidate will have 1 minute to respond to each question. If they go over their time, their mics will be muted.

Early voting starts Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, while Election Day is Nov. 5 .

