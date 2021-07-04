Local organizations honor military during patriotic celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs hosted a patriotic ceremony in honor of those who have served our country.

The event at Sherrill Park on Sunday included a joint service color guard and a performance by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi. The downtown Lion's Club unveiled a special memorial bench and there was a choir presentation by the Special Hearts in the Arts.

"This weekend happens to fall as one of the first big events that we can actually come together, and for what better reason than to celebrate the birthday of our country," said Mayor Guajardo.

For the first time ever, the Mayor's Big Bang Patriotic Celebration included a fly-over by a group of T-6 Texan aircraft.