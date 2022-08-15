Mathis ISD implements lockout Monday

Mathis ISD has implemented a "soft lock down," or a lockout because of a possible threat in the area.

Superintendent Tim Norman said in a Facebook post that no one will be allowed to enter schools from the outside in order to keep students and faculty safe, but those inside the building will be allowed to move around inside.

The post states that the move is in response to a law enforcement investigation taking place in the area, and that the lockout will be in effect the whole day.

