Mathis city manager tasked to ‘address deficiencies’ of police department amid allegations of inappropriate behavior by chief, others

MATHIS, Texas — An executive session was held Monday evening to address numerous reports alleging the Mathis Police Chief and two others within the department had been involved in a pattern of inappropriate behavior.

A total of eleven written reports were sent to Mathis city manager, all coming from current and former city staff.

Those include Brent J. Grundstrom, Robert Brake, Eusebio Lerma, Amy Cuevas, Elizabeth Breedlove, Jeremy Wendt, Bonnie Small, Ian Whitehill, Rhonda Payne, Ryan Taylor and Ashley Smith.

Before councilors met behind closed doors, a former corporal who sent out a report spoke before councilors.

Although Eusebio Lerma Jr.’s report focused on frustrations of him feeling as if he was being forced to resign, he mentioned an instance in which he alleges Chief Marshall Scott Roush made a distasteful comment about those with autism.

“No,” Lerma said to councilors. “I wanted to contact Scott Roush and tell him exactly what I though about that statement.”

After a few hours of closed-session, the entire council voted to direct city manager Michael Barrera to address the deficiencies of the Mathis Police Department — although the mayor clarified this decision would not immediately involve any employee suspension or termination.

“We don’t terminate people until a thorough investigation is done and normally everybody is given a second chance to try to correct any issues,” said mayor Ciri Villarreal. “That’s the direction that we’ve given our city manager to correct any deficiencies and that’s the direction we’re headed.”

We asked city manager Michael Barrera about how he plans to address the situation.

“We’ve had some complaints on some operating that we have over there and you know, all agencies can always look to try to prove on their operation, and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said. “We’ve got some things we need to address. It’s not only at the police department, it’s the organization as a whole. That’s what these kind of things bring out.”

When asked specifically about one instance that Roush allegedly stole Viagra from the police department’s evidence and then used it for personal use — an accusation put forward by former operations lietenant Brent J. Grundstrom and corroborated by Lerma — Barrera said that accusation and everything else within the ten other reports have no evidence.

“We’re not trying to do anything wrong here,” Barrera said. “We’re truly trying to make a good organization, and when people try to drag us down with allegations that aren’t substantiated doesn’t help anybody.”

When asked what evidence it would take for him to change his mind, Barrera said he wasn’t sure and that it would depend on the situation.

The Mathis Police Department currently has three uniformed police officers — that’s three lesser than what the city is currently budgeted for.