Mary Rhodes Pipeline leak triggers nonstop repairs, but no water emergency declared for Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Water crews are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to fix a leak in the Mary Rhodes Pipeline.

The leak is located on a 64-inch-diameter pipe near Highway 77 and State Route 238. Repairs are complicated by an active gas line running through the same trench as the damaged pipe.

The Mary Rhodes Pipeline has been taken offline to allow crews to make the repair.

"The crews, both CCW crews and our contractors, are working 24 hours a day and they'll work 7 days a week until this is repaired," Nick Winklemann, a Corpus Christi Water representative, said.

Despite the shutdown, Corpus Christi Water officials say the outage will not trigger a water emergency or cause a drop in water pressure. The Owen Stevens Water Treatment Plant continues to operate, with conditions monitored around the clock.

While the pipeline is offline, 100% of the city's water supply is coming from the western reservoirs and the Nueces groundwater program through the Nueces River.

Winklemann said crews are making good progress despite challenging soil conditions and will work to restore the pipeline as quickly and safely as possible.

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