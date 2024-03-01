Mary Carroll High School parent says people park in turn lane, bus stops, causing major traffic after school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Parents at Mary Carroll High School on the south side are complaining about congested student pick-up. Parents from Mary Carroll High School say people are parking in turn lanes, bus stops, and other spots causing congestion after school.

A parent we spoke to described the situation. "It’s a nightmare. Parents just park wherever they can find a space," Brandi Salinas said.

"Blocking entrances, turn lane; accidents almost happening because parents are trying to squeeze on out," Salinas said.

She also adds that parents are also parking in the drop-off lane.

"I think it was meant to be a pick-up/drop-off, but not sit there parked for over an hour while you’re waiting for your child to get out of school," Salinas said.

Our Specialty Reporter here at KRIS 6 News has a child who attends Carroll. She asked a campus CCISD Police officer about the traffic issue earlier this week. That officer told her they sometimes require parents to move, but ultimately, it is the responsibility of CCPD.

In a phone call with CCPD, the department said both the police department and the district police have jurisdiction to enforce the law.

Salinas' frustration with the situation is now forcing her to come up with an alternative pick-up plan for her kids.

"I will figure out something for ourselves that works for us. I definitely think that it needs to be addressed because it is a major issue," Salinas said.

We reached out to CCISD but did not get an immediate response.

