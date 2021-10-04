Martinez faces magistrate in connection with Stripes shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 22-year-old woman involved in a shooting that left one man dead at a convenience store faced a magistrate on Monday morning.

Mercedes Martinez was charged with failure to report a felony and hindering apprehension of a known felon.

She was arrested on Sept. 24 in Central Texas in connection to a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on Ayers and Horne just a few days earlier.

She also faced several other charges from previous incidents including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

The other suspect involved in the deadly shooting, 29-year-old Terry Stafford will face a magistrate at 1:30 p.m. Monday.