Mario Alberto Avilés becomes first Hispanic bishop in Corpus Christi in 30 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Catholic community of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas is preparing for a historic celebration with the episcopal transition taking place this Wednesday.

Reverend Bishop Mario Alberto Avilés, originally from Mexico City, will officially assume the episcopate of the Corpus Christi Diocese, becoming the first Hispanic bishop to hold the position in nearly 30 years.

Prior to being appointed by Pope Leo to the Corpus Christi Diocese, Avilés served in the Brownsville Diocese for 8 years.

In a recent interview with , Bishop Avilés shared his approach to leading the diocese, emphasizing the importance of getting to know the community before implementing changes.

"I must say, I don't have a plan, and that's good because if we arrive with an attitude or with a plan or say this is what we're going to do, most likely it won't work. So I said from the beginning, the plan is to get to know each other. Get to know the people, talk, let them get to know me too," Avilés said.

The new bishop expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he has received from outgoing Bishop Michael Mulvey.

"He's been very welcoming. A true brother bishop and with a lot of experience. From day one, he showed me his support and I in return, I asked him, yes bishop I will need your help, your support," Avilés said.

The bishop also highlighted his vision of building an inclusive Catholic church in the diocese.

"I'm starting new in this diocese, I don't know the area very well. So let's start together, let's give ourselves the opportunity to get to know the people, to get to know ourselves, but above all to find ourselves again with the Lord. Let's start together and build a Catholic church here in the Corpus Christi diocese together where we reach those who are distant, those who feel distant, those who need a little help and let's do it together," Avilés said.

The mass of installation, where the community will bid farewell to Bishop Michael Mulvey to welcome Bishop Mario Avilés, will take place Wednesday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Most Precious Blood Church, 3502 Saratoga Boulevard.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the historic event. For those who cannot attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed online.

