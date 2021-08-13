Watch
Marco Moreno to be released due to change of mental state

Posted at 6:39 PM, Aug 13, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christopher Castillo, the son of 61-year-old Frank Castillo who was killed in 2018 while attending a church service, is shocked to know that his fathers alleged killer Marco Moreno will be released.

According to the Nueces County District Attorney's office, the 117th District court had a hearing where Judge Sandra Watts released Moreno due to a change in his mental state.

Moreno was found not guilty in 2019 by reason of insanity but was admitted to a mental health lock down facility.

"I've asked several questions from the district attorney's office to get facts, to get as much details resolving how this transpired without a notification," said Castillo.

Castillo believes that Moreno could pose a threat to the community and District Attorney Mark Gonzalez agrees.

"Mr. Castillo wasn't notified properly but we've explained what occurred," Gonzalez said. "We explained why it occurred. I understand his frustration, things are going to happen, but we agree with Mr. Castillo."

Gonzalez said there is still a way to move forward. "We have an opportunity to go ahead to file a motion to reconsider. A motion to reconsider will just be us urging the court to say hey would you still reconsider this because we still feel like Mr. Moreno is a danger to the public."

If filed, the motion will be filed with the 117th District Court.

