March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and the Texas Health and Human Services Department is working to bring attention to the issue.

Christine Medeiros, the Brain Injuries Program Manager with The Texas Health and Human Services Department says each year, 144,000 Texans get a brain injury from things like falls or crashes or medical conditions like stroke. She said, in Texas, we see a higher number of brain injures from car crashes, and through this campaign, they hope to lower those numbers.

“We really wanted to focus on resiliency and recovery and how you bounce forward especially after someone has experienced such a traumatic event," said Medeiros.

For a list of resources available for those impacted by brain injury, click here and here.

