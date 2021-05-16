Many came together in support of one-year-old Jessell Lopez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many folks from all over South Texas came together in support of one-year-old Jessell Lopez. Our KRIS news team told you how the baby girl was found unconscious at the Latitude apartments located on the south side of Corpus Christi on a Monday, and later died from her injuries on Wednesday of that same week.

“It brings a tear to your eye dude,” said Michael Kalypzo with the Corpus Christi chapter of Next Level Racing.

Members with Next Level Racing came together and hosted the benefit which was over at the Valencia Events Center.

Word of the fundraiser in support of one-year-old Jessell Lopez had spread, leading to many cars in a long line stretching from the parking lot down Ayers street.

“Like I said nobody likes to do this you know but as a community, we come together and lend a hand to those in need,” said Kalypzo.

The line of cars was filled with not only folks who wanted to donate but also family and friends.

We spoke to Gabriel Ibarra who knows Lopez's biological father and says this is extremely heartbreaking.

“It’s a real sad thing that happen to his daughter, me and my wife were close to him and his kids its only right for us to come out here and support him,” said Ibarra.

Plates at the fundraiser were $10 and prepared by others along with owners of Amigos Backyard BBQ.

Donations came from not just here locally but also from San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley.

“It just lets us know that everybody is out here to support each other you know and whoever needs help the community is there to help us,” said Ibarra.

“In love through hands we can give back,” said Kalypzo.