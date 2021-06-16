Manatee spotted in the Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An unusual sighting in front of the Arts Apartments on Ocean Drive... a manatee!

Residents were out enjoying the day when they saw a large creature in the water; at first they thought it was an alligator but soon realized it was a manatee.

Jorge Gutierrez could not believe what he was seeing, he said the manatee hung out in the area all day.

"It was just a fun thing, you walk all the way out and you walk around the pier also," he said. "It is just fun to see, it was here for most of the day, it was a treat."

Andrew Karnes who is not from Coastal Bend, says living on the bay front is great because you get to see the sea life daily.

"I'm not from the area, so it is always exciting to me , it is always novel and really cool," Karnes said. "So when we saw something that we didn't know what it was, it was really cool."

The Harte Research Institute tells KRIS 6 that these sightings are not uncommon but happen every three to four years. The manatees either get washed out from their homes due to flooding or lose their way.

Manatee's are found in Mexico and in Florida.

