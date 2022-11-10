Managing diabetes during the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season can be a challenging time for people managing their diabetes. It could be tempting to overindulge with foods one should limit with parties, snack foods at the office, and social drinking scheduled for holiday celebrations.

Thankfully, the American Association of Diabetes Educators have tips to help you have a happy healthy holiday.

Before a big holiday meal, eat breakfast or snacks earlier in the day and avoid the idea of saving carbs for the big feast later on. If you skip meals, it may be harder to manage your blood sugar.

Limit the number of servings of starchy foods on your plate.

Choose fruits and vegetables served raw, grilled or steamed. Avoid vegetables in creams, gravies and butter.

Stick to calorie-free drinks such as water, tea, seltzer, or diet sodas. Instead of punch or mixed drinks

If you choose to drink alcohol, limit the amount and have it with food. Talk to your healthcare team about whether alcohol is safe for you.

After your meal, take a walk with family and friends. Exercise will also get you moving, keep you focused on your goals, and give you a welcome break from being surrounded by treats. Exercise is also a great way to lower blood sugar levels.

If you overindulge, don't beat yourself up. If you eat more carbs or food than you planned for, don't think you have failed, just make a plan to get back on track.

Click here for more tips from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

November is National Diabetes Awareness month. According to the American Diabetes Association the Lone Star State has one of the highest rates of diabetes. It says more than 2,000,000 Texans have been diagnosed with diabetes. The number is projected to quadruple to nearly 8 Million by the year 2024.