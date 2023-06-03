Man wanted for 2020 murder has been found, rearrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - — A wanted man charged with capital murder in 2020 has been found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals, according to officials.

On Oct. 30, 2020 CCPD responded to the shooting of a 14-year-old girl on the 5400 block of S. Alameda St.

Garcia, who was 17 years old at that time, was arrested and charged with capital murder. He escaped on Oct. 7, 2021 after breaking his ankle monitor while on bond and has been wanted ever since.

Officials said that Garcia was located and arrested in the north side of Corpus Christi on Comanche Street.