CCPD: Man tries to evade police by jumping into the water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say a man is facing several serious charges after trying to evade police by jumping into a body of water to avoid being arrested.

The incident played out Monday at 5:30 p.m. close to a neighborhood near Don and Sandy Billish Park on the Island.

According to police, they received calls about a suspicious person in the area and when police arrived, a man starting running from the scene and jumped into the ship channels, trying to swim away from officers.

The suspect allegedly resurfaced on dry land and jumped into different backyards trying to avoid police.

In the end, police arrested 30-year-old John Hanna.

Hanna was charged with and arrested for criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, evading and resisting and failing to ID.

His total bond was set at $2,500.