Man shot in the leg in a second Del-Mar area shooting on Tuesday

Corpus Christi Police Department officers are investigating a second shooting Tuesday in the area near Del Mar College.

Officials tell KRIS 6 News that a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg at around 11:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of 15th Street.

The call came in as officers were investigating a fatal shooting on Prescott Street several blocks away, but say the shooting is unrelated to the first.

Police are now looking for a 32-year-old Hispanic man in connection with the second shooting.

Travis, Allen and Metro Elementary are currently on lockout status as a precaution.

