Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One man dead in Prescott Street shooting, police search for gunman

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 News
Prescott Street shooting.jpg
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 14:00:54-05

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Pena said at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2200 block of Prescott for a reported shooting.

When police entered the home, he said officers found a man dead.

During the investigation, officials said they discovered the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Pena said the shooter has been identified, and the area currently is being searched for him.

If arrested, Pena said the gunman could be charged with murder.

The CCPD is still investigating what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News and at KRISTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here