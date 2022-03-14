Man rescued after falling into water at Cole Park Pier.

A man had to be rescued on Monday afternoon, after falling into the water under Cole Park Pier.

The Corpus Christi Fired Department tells KRIS 6 News a man from Victoria who is in Corpus Christi for Spring Break, was looking over the pier when he fell into the water.

He was going to try to swim to shore, however, the strength of the waves and the wind forced him to hold onto one of the pier's pillars.

First responders were able to put him into a raft and pull him to safety. He was taken on a stretcher, and thanked those who rescued him. Officials said nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.