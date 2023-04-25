Man pleads guilty to having a large amount of meth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 57-year-old Corpus Christi man plead guilty to possession with an intent to distribute more than 180 grams of methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

On March 17, Sean Graham was approached by police at a Corpus Christi restaurant. Graham appeared nervous and quickly admitted that he had meth in his truck. The truck was searched and police found several bags containing 80 grams of meth in the truck.

Police obtained a search warrant for his home where they found an additional 100 grams of meth, some of which was located inside of an Airwick air freshener.

The total weight he was charged with was 180.4 grams.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton will impose sentencing on July 24. At that time, Graham faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Graham will remain in custody pending that hearing.

