Man pleads guilty to continuous sex abuse of a young child

Nueces County District Attorney's Office
Photo: 38-year-old Jimmy Albert Villanueva.
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 18, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County prosecutors say a man plead guilty to a charge of continuous sex abuse of a young child.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office reports Jimmy Albert Villanueva, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge on June 14, 2021.

Villanueva was then sentenced by Judge Sandra Watts to serve 25 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

Prosecutors said his sentence will be served day for day, meaning he will serve the full 25-year sentence and have no opportunity for parole.

Villanueva was apprehended by the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals on June 16, 2021.

This case was investigated by Detective M. Wenzel of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The State of Texas was represented by Child Protection Unit ADA Elizabeth Tagle.

