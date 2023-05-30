Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2012 hit-an-run of Kimberly Encinia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly three weeks after the final pre-trial hearing in the case, Michael Atkinson pleaded guilty to accident causing serious bodily injury/death — stemming from a 2012 hit-and-run that killed 24-year-old Kimberly Encinia.

On Tuesday, Atkinson was handed a 10-year suspended sentence for his role in Encinia's death.

Encinia was found on the 7500 block of McArdle Road with severe injuries on Feb. 11, 2012.

She later died at the hospital from those injuries.

Ten years later, Corpus Christi Police Department officials received information in 2022 pointing them to Atkinson.

At the time, Atkinson was at the Nueces County Jail for indecent exposure and driving while intoxicated.

According to plea documents, he also agreed to plead guilty to an indecent exposure charge. Three other pending criminal charges will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.





Atkinson is sentenced to 10 years, but that 10 years is suspended.

Among the terms of the plea agreement , Atkinson must participate in an intensive in-patient substance abuse program, drug offender education program, felony victim impact panel and 160 community service hours.

If he complies with all probation requirements, he will serve no prison time, according to the plea agreement.

Additional terms include a curfew, an alcohol monitor device in his car and on his person.

