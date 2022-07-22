BREAKING: Arrest made in 2012 cold-case hit-and-run death of Kimberly Encinia

Corpus Christi Police Department officers have made an arrest in the hit-and-run cold-case death of 24-year-old Kimberly Encinia in 2012.

Michael Atkinson is being held under warrant at the Nueces County Jail for accident-causing death or bodily injury.

He is accused of hitting Encinia and leaving her in the 7500 block of McArdle Road with severe injuries. She later died at the hospital of those injuries.

After 10 years, CCPD received information pointing them to Atkinson earlier this month.

He was already in the Nueces County Jail on an unrelated charge.

This is a developing story. Check back with kristv.com for more information.