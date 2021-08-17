Man leads police on high-speed chase using a FedEx truck

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Mail packages found on the road lead police to a FedEx driver who said his work truck was stolen.

Around noon Tuesday, Beeville police said they found the driver in the 3300 block of North Saint Marys Street which is right down the block of the Coastal Bend College.

The FedEx driver stated that a male subject stole his vehicle, broke through the fence, and drove northbound on Business 181.

The truck was spotted at the roadside park at the intersection with Hwy 181. Once seeing police, the suspect tried to evade police which caused units from Beeville ISD, Beeville PD, Bee County SO, DPS, Kennedy PD, Goliad SO and Karnes County SO to get involved in the pursuit.

The suspect drove the FedEx truck into some heavy brush behind several businesses in Kennedy County.

Police said 33-year-old suspect Larry Baldera was eventually captured and arrested.