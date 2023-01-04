Man killed in New Year's Eve shooting identified by medical examiner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Medical Examiner has identified 38-year-old Adolfo Bernal III as the man who was shot on New Year's Eve at a nightclub off South Padre Island Drive.

Gunfire erupted right before 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve morning at Club Cheetah, leaving Bernal with fatal injuries.

Corpus Christi Police said they were dispatched to the 6400 block of SPID at approximately 2:29 a.m. on December 31, 2022, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the 38-year-old man with several gunshots to the abdomen area.

"The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries," said CCPD officials.

According to CCPD, the individual who shot Bernal initially left the scene, but contact was made with him a short time later.

"No arrests have been made, pending further investigation," added CCPD.

Police said the homicide is currently still under investigation, but they have already identified the responsible party for the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

